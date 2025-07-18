IMAC Holdings Issues Unsecured Promissory Note

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Imac Holdings ( (BACK) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 16, 2025, IMAC Holdings, Inc. issued an unsecured promissory note valued at $84,000 with a purchase price of $60,000, maturing on December 24, 2025. This financial maneuver allows the company to prepay the principal without penalty and includes standard contractual terms and conditions, highlighting potential default scenarios such as bankruptcy, which could impact the company’s financial stability.

Spark’s Take on BACK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BACK is a Underperform.

IMAC Holdings has a low overall stock score due to significant financial challenges, negative valuation metrics, and technical indicators suggesting weak momentum. The risk of Nasdaq delisting further exacerbates the company’s precarious position. The lack of earnings call data limits further insights into potential strategic actions or improvements.

More about Imac Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 16,373

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $253.6K

