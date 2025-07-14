ILPRA S.p.A. Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

ILPRA SpA ( (IT:ILP) ) has issued an announcement.

ILPRA S.p.A. announced the purchase of 600 own shares as part of its share buyback program, approved by the shareholders’ meeting in April 2025. This strategic move, executed through Integrae SIM S.p.A., reflects the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. Following this transaction, ILPRA holds 216,000 own shares, representing 1.794% of its share capital, indicating a focused approach to managing its equity and reinforcing its market position.

ILPRA S.p.A. is a leading company in the packaging sector, specializing in the production and sale of machinery for packaging food, cosmetic, and medical products. Founded in 1955, the company is recognized for its innovative technological solutions and significant investments in research and development. ILPRA has a global presence with operations in nine countries and achieves a substantial portion of its revenue from international markets.

