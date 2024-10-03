Ilika plc Advances Solid-State Battery Safety

Ilika plc (GB:IKA) has released an update.

Ilika plc, a leader in solid-state battery technology, has announced the successful completion of safety tests on its Goliath D5 prototypes, showing superior safety characteristics compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries. The tests, which included nail penetration and non-flammability checks, indicate that Ilika’s batteries could lead to lighter, safer, and more cost-effective electric vehicle designs with longer ranges and faster charging capabilities. The company is advancing towards its minimum viable product, with the next milestone, the D6 data point for larger batteries, expected to be announced shortly.

