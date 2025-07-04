IKK Holdings Updates Q2 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IKK Holdings Co., Ltd ( (JP:2198) ) has shared an announcement.

IKK Holdings Co., Ltd has announced corrections to its previously released financial results briefing materials for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending October 31, 2025. These corrections address errors found in the explanatory document, and the updated materials are now available on the company’s website.

More about IKK Holdings Co., Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 65,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen22.97B

See more data about 2198 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

