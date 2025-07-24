Ikena Oncology Announces Reverse Stock Split and Rebrand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ikena Oncology ( (IKNA) ) has issued an announcement.

Ikena Oncology announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of its common stock, effective July 28, 2025, as it rebrands to ImageneBio, Inc. This move will significantly reduce the number of outstanding shares from approximately 48.2 million to 4 million, impacting stockholder equity and potentially altering market perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (IKNA) stock is a Hold with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ikena Oncology stock, see the IKNA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IKNA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IKNA is a Neutral.

Ikena Oncology’s overall stock score of 41.2 reflects significant challenges in financial performance, including declining revenues and negative cash flow, which weigh heavily on the score. Technical analysis shows lackluster momentum, while the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. Improvements in revenue generation and profitability are crucial for a better financial outlook.

More about Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing innovative cancer therapies. The company specializes in creating targeted oncology treatments and has a market focus on advancing its pipeline of drug candidates.

Average Trading Volume: 197,871

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $66.6M

