ikeGPS Group Ltd Issues New Shares to Strengthen Shareholder Base

The latest announcement is out from ikeGPS Group Ltd ( (AU:IKE) ).

ikeGPS Group Ltd has announced the issuance of 22,222,223 ordinary shares under a placement, as authorized by a board resolution. This issuance, which represents 13.78% of the total class of financial products, aims to maximize participation by existing shareholders and strengthen the company’s share register. The allocation process considered factors such as investor quality, historical engagement, and potential for long-term support, with final decisions made in consultation with Shaw and Partners Limited and Unified Capital Partners Pty Limited.

More about ikeGPS Group Ltd

ikeGPS Group Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing solutions for measuring and managing utility poles and other infrastructure assets. The company is known for its innovative software and hardware products that cater to utility and telecommunications companies, helping them improve efficiency and accuracy in asset management.

