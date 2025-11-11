Iida Group Holdings Revises Earnings Forecasts Amid Favorable Market Conditions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Iida Group Holdings Co ( (JP:3291) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. announced a revision to its full-year consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, following better-than-expected results for the first half of the year. The company experienced a favorable business environment, with improved profitability due to a reduction in inventory and a better supply-demand balance in the detached house market. As a result, the company has adjusted its profit forecasts upwards, although revenue expectations have been slightly reduced.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3291) stock is a Buy with a Yen2646.00 price target.

More about Iida Group Holdings Co

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on the development and sale of detached houses. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to cater to the housing needs by maintaining a balance between supply and demand in the housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 433,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen651.1B



