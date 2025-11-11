Iida Group Holdings Reports Mixed Interim Results, Positive Outlook for Fiscal Year

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Iida Group Holdings Co ( (JP:3291) ) has provided an announcement.

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in revenue by 0.3% compared to the previous year, but an increase in operating profit by 4.2%. The company has also revised its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expectations of a 4.8% increase in revenue and a 15.6% rise in operating profit, indicating a positive outlook for future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3291) stock is a Buy with a Yen2646.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Iida Group Holdings Co stock, see the JP:3291 Stock Forecast page.

More about Iida Group Holdings Co

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on residential housing development and related services, catering primarily to the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 433,565

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen651.1B

For an in-depth examination of 3291 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue