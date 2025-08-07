IHH Healthcare Sees Major Share Disposal by EPF Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has issued an announcement.
The Employees Provident Fund Board has disposed of a substantial amount of ordinary shares in IHH Healthcare Bhd, totaling 1,277,200 shares on August 4, 2025. This transaction reflects a direct interest change in the company’s securities, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder dynamics.
More about IHH Healthcare Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities. The company is focused on providing high-quality healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the market.
Find detailed analytics on IHHHF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.