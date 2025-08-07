IHH Healthcare Sees Major Share Disposal by EPF Board

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has issued an announcement.

The Employees Provident Fund Board has disposed of a substantial amount of ordinary shares in IHH Healthcare Bhd, totaling 1,277,200 shares on August 4, 2025. This transaction reflects a direct interest change in the company’s securities, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a prominent player in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities. The company is focused on providing high-quality healthcare solutions and has a significant presence in the market.

Find detailed analytics on IHHHF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue