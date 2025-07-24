IHH Healthcare Sees Increased Investment from Employees Provident Fund Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has shared an announcement.

IHH Healthcare Berhad has announced a change in its substantial securities holder, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring additional ordinary shares. This acquisition increases the direct interest of the Employees Provident Fund Board to 11.335%, totaling over 1 billion shares, indicating a significant investment and confidence in IHH Healthcare’s market position.

