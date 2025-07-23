IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Substantial Shareholding by EPF Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has issued an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd announced a change in the substantial shareholding of the Employees Provident Fund Board, which involved both the acquisition and disposal of shares. The transaction reflects a strategic adjustment in the fund’s investment portfolio, maintaining a significant direct interest in IHH Healthcare with over 1 billion ordinary shares, representing an 11.328% stake. This change in shareholding could impact the company’s market perception and investor confidence, given the substantial stake held by a major institutional investor.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading international healthcare provider, primarily engaged in offering medical services and facilities. The company operates a network of hospitals and clinics across multiple countries, focusing on delivering high-quality healthcare services to a diverse patient base.

See more data about IHHHF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue