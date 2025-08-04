IHH Healthcare Sees Changes in Major Shareholder’s Investment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has provided an update.
IHH Healthcare Bhd announced a change in the interest of a substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which acquired 2,215,100 ordinary shares and disposed of 287,700 shares, resulting in a total holding of 994,578,687 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic adjustment in the fund’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting IHH Healthcare’s shareholder structure and market perception.
More about IHH Healthcare Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading international healthcare provider, operating in the healthcare industry. The company offers a wide range of medical services, including hospital operations, diagnostic services, and healthcare education, with a strong market presence in Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.
