IHH Healthcare Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder Interest

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.
IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the interest of a substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which disposed of 326,200 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a slight adjustment in the fund’s direct interest in IHH Healthcare, now holding 996,727,187 shares, representing 11.28% of the company. The change in shareholding may influence investor perception and market dynamics, as the Employees Provident Fund Board remains a significant stakeholder in the company.
More about IHH Healthcare Bhd
IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading healthcare provider operating in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities. The company is known for its extensive network of hospitals and clinics, primarily focusing on delivering quality healthcare services across various regions.
