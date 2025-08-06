IHH Healthcare Sees Change in Substantial Shareholder Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the interest of a substantial shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund Board, which disposed of 326,200 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a slight adjustment in the fund’s direct interest in IHH Healthcare, now holding 996,727,187 shares, representing 11.28% of the company. The change in shareholding may influence investor perception and market dynamics, as the Employees Provident Fund Board remains a significant stakeholder in the company.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading healthcare provider operating in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities. The company is known for its extensive network of hospitals and clinics, primarily focusing on delivering quality healthcare services across various regions.

For a thorough assessment of IHHHF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue