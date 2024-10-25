IHH Healthcare Sees Active Shareholder Transactions

IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHHHF) has released an update.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has seen recent activity in its shares, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 2.1 million shares while acquiring over 241,800 shares on the same day. Despite these transactions, the total number of securities held by the fund remains significant, maintaining a 10.16% direct interest in the company. This movement reflects the dynamic nature of shareholder interests and could influence the market perception of IHH Healthcare Bhd.

