IHH Healthcare Bhd Announces Changes in Substantial Shareholdings

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.

IHH Healthcare Bhd announced changes in its substantial securities holdings, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 682,300 ordinary shares and acquiring 16,200 shares. This transaction reflects a shift in direct interest holdings, maintaining a total of 1,000,205,487 shares, representing 11.319% of direct interest. The change may impact the company’s shareholder structure, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder dynamics.

IHH Healthcare Bhd operates in the healthcare industry, providing a range of medical services and facilities. It is one of the largest healthcare providers in the world, focusing on markets across Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

