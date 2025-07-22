IHH Healthcare Bhd Announces Change in Substantial Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ).

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the substantial shareholding of its securities, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 32,300 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a direct interest change, leaving the fund with a total of 1,000,730,387 shares, which constitutes 11.325% of the company’s ordinary shares. The disposal of shares by a significant stakeholder like the Employees Provident Fund Board could have implications for the company’s stock market performance and investor perception, potentially affecting its market positioning.

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading international healthcare provider, operating in the healthcare industry with a focus on offering comprehensive medical services and hospital management. The company is known for its extensive network of hospitals and medical centers across multiple countries, providing a wide range of healthcare services to patients globally.

