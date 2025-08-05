IHH Healthcare Berhad Announces Changes in Substantial Shareholder Interest

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) is now available.

IHH Healthcare Berhad announced a change in the substantial shareholder interest, with the Employees Provident Fund Board acquiring 2,500,200 ordinary shares and disposing of 25,500 shares, resulting in a direct interest of 11.284%. This transaction reflects strategic adjustments in shareholding that could influence the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Berhad is a leading international provider of healthcare services, primarily engaged in the operation of hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company focuses on delivering high-quality medical care across various markets, including Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

