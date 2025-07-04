IHH Healthcare Announces Changes in Substantial Shareholder’s Interest

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IHH Healthcare Bhd ( (IHHHF) ) has provided an announcement.

IHH Healthcare Bhd has announced a change in the substantial shareholder’s interest, with the Employees Provident Fund Board disposing of 620,600 ordinary shares and acquiring 275,000 ordinary shares. This transaction reflects a strategic adjustment in the shareholding structure, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about IHH Healthcare Bhd

IHH Healthcare Bhd is a leading healthcare provider operating in the healthcare industry, offering a range of medical services and facilities. The company is focused on delivering quality healthcare services across its network of hospitals and clinics, primarily in Asia and other international markets.

