IGM Financial Expands Share Repurchase Program

IGM Financial ( (TSE:IGM) ) has shared an update.

IGM Financial Inc. has announced an amendment to its normal course issuer bid, increasing the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased from 5,000,000 to 6,000,000. This adjustment aims to mitigate the dilutive effect of stock options and enhance capital management. The amendment reflects IGM’s strategic focus on optimizing shareholder value and maintaining a robust capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:IGM) stock is a Hold with a C$61.00 price target.

TSE:IGM is a Outperform.

IGM Financial’s strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation are the most significant factors contributing to its score. The company’s robust financial performance and positive technical indicators further support its stable position in the asset management industry.

More about IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc. is a leading Canadian diversified wealth and asset management organization with approximately $307 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2025. The company provides a broad range of financial planning and investment management services to help more than two million Canadians meet their financial goals. Its activities are primarily conducted through IG Wealth Management and Mackenzie Investments, supported by strategic positions in Rockefeller Capital Management, Wealthsimple, ChinaAMC, and Northleaf Capital.

Average Trading Volume: 300,097

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.71B

