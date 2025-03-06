IG Group Expands Treasury Holdings with Share Buyback

The latest announcement is out from IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ).

IG Group Holdings plc announced the purchase of 83,178 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, as part of a previously announced plan. The shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total to 9,847,833 treasury shares. Since February 2025, IG Group has acquired a total of 1,836,423 shares, costing £17,833,861.36. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering online trading and investment services. The company focuses on providing clients with access to a wide range of financial markets, including shares, indices, forex, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

