IG Group Expands Share Buyback Program

IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ) has shared an update.

IG Group Holdings plc announced the repurchase of 108,095 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 18,336,021. Since the start of the buyback program, IG Group has acquired 5,233,784 shares at a cost of £57,499,091.27. This move is part of IG Group’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IGG) stock is a Buy with a £13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IG Group Holdings stock, see the GB:IGG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IGG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 71 reflects a solid financial foundation and attractive valuation, offset by neutral technical indicators. The company’s strong profitability and stable balance sheet are significant strengths, while the recent decline in revenue and cash flow growth rates are areas of concern. The valuation is favorable, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, enhancing the stock’s appeal.

More about IG Group Holdings

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, offering trading and investment services primarily focused on online trading platforms. The company provides services for retail and institutional clients, facilitating trading in financial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 987,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.82B

