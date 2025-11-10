IG Group Executes Share Buyback, Strengthening Treasury Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

IG Group Holdings ( (GB:IGG) ) has issued an update.

IG Group Holdings plc has repurchased 106,267 of its ordinary shares from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc, as part of a buyback program initiated in September 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 18,227,926. Since the start of the program, IG Group has acquired over 5 million shares, reflecting a significant investment in its own stock, which may influence market perceptions and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IGG) stock is a Buy with a £13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IG Group Holdings stock, see the GB:IGG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IGG is a Outperform.

The overall stock score of 71 reflects a solid financial foundation and attractive valuation, offset by neutral technical indicators. The company’s strong profitability and stable balance sheet are significant strengths, while the recent decline in revenue and cash flow growth rates are areas of concern. The valuation is favorable, with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, enhancing the stock’s appeal.

More about IG Group Holdings

IG Group Holdings plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering online trading services to retail and institutional investors. The company is known for providing platforms for trading financial derivatives such as contracts for difference (CFDs) and spread betting, with a focus on global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 987,940

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.82B

