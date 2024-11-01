IDT International Announces Major Financial Restructuring

IDT International Limited (HK:0167) has released an update.

IDT International Limited is undergoing a significant financial restructuring, involving a proposed capital reorganization and a change in board lot size. The company plans to consolidate its shares, reduce capital, and increase authorized share capital while adjusting trading lots from 2,000 to 16,000 shares. These changes aim to optimize financial operations and prepare for future growth.

