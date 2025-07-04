IDP Education Ltd. Announces Director’s Change in Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IDP Education Ltd. ( (AU:IEL) ) is now available.

IDP Education Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically regarding Tennealle O’Shannessy, who acquired 16,973 ordinary shares through the exercise of service rights under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. This adjustment in shareholding reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning the interests of its leadership with its operational goals, potentially impacting stakeholder perceptions and the company’s market positioning.

More about IDP Education Ltd.

IDP Education Ltd. operates in the education sector, providing international student placement services, English language testing, and training services. The company is known for its global presence in the education industry, facilitating students’ educational journeys and offering various educational services.

