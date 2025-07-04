IDP Education Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from IDP Education Ltd. ( (AU:IEL) ) is now available.

IDP Education Ltd. announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Colin Stirling acquiring 2,666 ordinary shares through an on-market purchase, increasing his total holdings to 8,423 shares. This transaction reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and impacting stakeholder perceptions positively.

IDP Education Ltd. operates in the education sector, providing services such as international student placement, English language testing, and training. The company focuses on connecting students with educational institutions globally, enhancing their opportunities for international education.

Average Trading Volume: 4,080,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.12B

