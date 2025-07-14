IDHL Increases Stake in Ciscom Corp. to 13%

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ciscom Corp. ( (TSE:CISC) ) is now available.

Interact Direct Holdings Limited (IDHL) has increased its stake in Ciscom Corp., a company in which it is a significant shareholder. Over a series of transactions in 2025, IDHL acquired additional shares, raising its ownership from 10.1% to 13.0% of the total outstanding shares. This increase in ownership reflects IDHL’s growing interest and influence within Ciscom Corp., potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder dynamics.

More about Ciscom Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 58,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.08M

Find detailed analytics on CISC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

