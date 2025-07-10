IDEXX Laboratories Expands Board with New Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Idexx Laboratories ( (IDXX) ) has shared an update.

On July 10, 2025, IDEXX Laboratories announced the election of Joseph L. (Jay) Hooley to its Board of Directors as an independent Class III Director, expanding the board from nine to ten members. Hooley, a former Chair and CEO of State Street Corporation, brings extensive strategic and financial leadership experience, which is expected to enhance the board’s effectiveness. His election reflects IDEXX’s commitment to strengthening its governance as it continues to innovate in the pet healthcare industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (IDXX) stock is a Buy with a $575.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Idexx Laboratories stock, see the IDXX Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on IDXX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IDXX is a Outperform.

Idexx Laboratories’ strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its high score. The company’s robust earnings call further supports a favorable outlook, despite a premium valuation and macroeconomic challenges.

More about Idexx Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, providing diagnostic and software products and services that enhance veterinary medicine. The company supports the veterinary community worldwide by delivering insights and solutions to improve medical care, efficiency, and practice growth. IDEXX also contributes to the safety of milk and water globally and is a member of the S&P 500 Index, with headquarters in Maine and operations in over 175 countries.

