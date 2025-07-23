IDEX Biometrics Announces Private Placement with Insider Participation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from IDEX Biometrics ( (IDXAD) ).

IDEX Biometrics ASA announced a private placement of 9,090,909 shares at NOK 3.30 per share, divided into two tranches. In the first tranche, significant subscriptions were made by companies closely related to the CEO and CFO, Anders Storbråten, and the chair, Morten Opstad, indicating strong insider confidence in the company’s future prospects.

More about IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA is a global leader in fingerprint biometrics technology, providing authentication solutions for payments, access control, and digital identity. The company focuses on card-based applications and partners with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to deliver its solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 285,237

Current Market Cap: NOK157.7M

