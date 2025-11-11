Idemitsu Kosan Reports Decline in Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Idemitsu Kosan Co ( (JP:5019) ) has shared an announcement.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales and income figures showing significant decreases compared to the previous year. The company has revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating a challenging market environment and potential impacts on its operations and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5019) stock is a Hold with a Yen1153.00 price target.

More about Idemitsu Kosan Co

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on oil refining and sales, petrochemicals, and renewable energy solutions. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a significant player in Japan’s energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,751,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1371.9B

