Idemitsu Kosan Reports Decline Amidst Market Challenges

Idemitsu Kosan Co ( (IDKOF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Idemitsu Kosan Co presented to its investors.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company operating in the energy sector, primarily engaged in petroleum refining, basic chemicals, and functional materials, with a focus on innovation and sustainability.

In its latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, Idemitsu Kosan Co. reported a significant decline in financial performance compared to the previous year, attributed to falling crude oil prices and reduced demand for petroleum products.

The company’s net sales decreased by 15.5% to ¥3,805.7 billion, while operating income plummeted by 73.4% to ¥25.8 billion. Ordinary income also saw a sharp decline of 71.8% to ¥35.3 billion, with net income attributable to owners of the parent falling by 63.7% to ¥36.1 billion. These declines were largely due to inventory valuation effects, shrinking margins in the basic chemicals segment, and a downturn in coal prices.

Despite these challenges, Idemitsu Kosan’s equity ratio improved to 38.1%, reflecting a stronger financial position. The company has revised its forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, in light of recent performance and market conditions, and it remains focused on optimizing its production systems and enhancing its energy supply foundation.

Looking ahead, Idemitsu Kosan’s management remains committed to navigating the volatile energy market, with strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening cost competitiveness and developing a low-carbon energy supply system.

