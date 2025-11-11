Idemitsu Kosan Co. Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Idemitsu Kosan Co ( (JP:5019) ) has shared an update.
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting improved operating performance. The company anticipates a substantial increase in net sales and income, driven by strong domestic margins in its petroleum segment, which suggests a positive impact on its financial health and market positioning.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5019) stock is a Hold with a Yen1153.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Idemitsu Kosan Co stock, see the JP:5019 Stock Forecast page.
More about Idemitsu Kosan Co
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on petroleum products. The company is a significant player in the Japanese market, offering a range of services and products related to oil and energy.
Average Trading Volume: 3,751,111
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1371.9B
