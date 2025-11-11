Idemitsu Kosan Co. Revises Earnings Forecasts Upward for Fiscal Year 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Idemitsu Kosan Co ( (JP:5019) ) has shared an update.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2026, reflecting improved operating performance. The company anticipates a substantial increase in net sales and income, driven by strong domestic margins in its petroleum segment, which suggests a positive impact on its financial health and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5019) stock is a Hold with a Yen1153.00 price target.

More about Idemitsu Kosan Co

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on petroleum products. The company is a significant player in the Japanese market, offering a range of services and products related to oil and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 3,751,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1371.9B



