Idemitsu Kosan Announces Treasury Share Acquisition and Cancellation

Idemitsu Kosan Co ( (JP:5019) ) has issued an announcement.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to acquire and subsequently cancel treasury shares as part of its shareholder returns policy. The company plans to purchase up to 43 million shares, equivalent to 3.5% of its outstanding shares, for a maximum of ¥30 billion. This move aligns with their medium-term management plan to maintain a total payout ratio of 50% or more based on cumulative net income. The acquisition will commence after an adjustment transaction with Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. is completed, with the cancellation scheduled for March 31, 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5019) stock is a Hold with a Yen1153.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Idemitsu Kosan Co stock, see the JP:5019 Stock Forecast page.

More about Idemitsu Kosan Co

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on petroleum refining and sales, petrochemicals, and renewable energy solutions. The company is a significant player in the Japanese market and aims to balance shareholder returns with sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 3,751,111

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1371.9B

