Ideaya Biosciences Advances in Ocular Melanoma Treatment with Darovasertib Study

Ideaya Biosciences ((IDYA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Ideaya Biosciences is conducting a clinical study titled (Neo)Adjuvant IDE196 (Darovasertib) in Patients With Localized Ocular Melanoma. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of IDE196 (darovasertib), a drug designed to treat primary uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer. This study is significant as it explores a potential new treatment option for a condition with limited therapies.

The intervention being tested is Darovasertib, an oral drug that acts as a selective inhibitor of Protein Kinase C. It is intended to be used in both neoadjuvant and adjuvant settings to potentially improve patient outcomes by reducing tumor size before surgery and preventing recurrence after surgery.

This Phase 2 study is interventional with a single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the drug’s effectiveness in managing ocular melanoma.

The study began on July 3, 2023, with recruitment currently ongoing. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, but the last update was submitted on August 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The market implications of this study are significant for Ideaya Biosciences, as positive results could enhance their stock performance and attract investor interest. In the competitive landscape of cancer treatment, advancements in ocular melanoma therapies could position Ideaya as a leader in this niche market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

