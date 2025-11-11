Icom Incorporated Reports Decline in Financial Performance and Revises Forecasts

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Icom Incorporated ( (JP:6820) ).

Icom Incorporated reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 5% and operating profit dropping by 59.3% compared to the previous year. The company also revised its dividend forecast and consolidated earnings forecast, indicating a challenging financial outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected decreases in net sales and profits.

More about Icom Incorporated

Icom Incorporated is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the electronics industry. It specializes in manufacturing and distributing communication equipment, focusing on radio communication products and systems.

Average Trading Volume: 22,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.29B

