ICO Group Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

ICO Group Limited ( (HK:1460) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ICO Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on November 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend and other business matters, indicating the company’s ongoing financial management and potential shareholder returns.

More about ICO Group Limited

ICO Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing IT services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 350,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$272.1M

