ICICI Bank Lists Foreign Currency Bonds on NSE International Exchange

An announcement from Icici Bank ( (IBN) ) is now available.

On May 28, 2025, ICICI Bank announced the secondary listing of its foreign currency bonds on the NSE International Exchange’s debt securities platform. These bonds, originally issued in 2016 and 2017 under the Global Medium Term Note programme, are also listed on the Singapore Exchange and the Global Securities Market platform at India INX. This move is expected to enhance the bank’s visibility and accessibility in the international debt market, potentially benefiting stakeholders by expanding investment opportunities.

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, IBN is a Outperform.

Icici Bank demonstrates a solid overall performance driven by strong financial results and positive technical indicators. The financial performance stands out with impressive revenue growth and profitability, while technical analysis supports a bullish short-term outlook. Valuation appears reasonable, but caution is advised due to high momentum indicators suggesting overbought conditions.

More about Icici Bank

ICICI Bank Limited is a prominent financial institution based in Mumbai, India, operating primarily in the banking industry. It offers a wide range of financial products and services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations, with a significant presence in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,702,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $121.4B

