Ichigo Office REIT Boosts April 2026 Earnings Forecast

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation ( (JP:8975) ) has issued an announcement.

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation has revised its earnings forecast for the April 2026 fiscal period upward, citing gains from the sale of the Ichigo Mirai Shinkin Building and the acquisition of the Ichigo Tachikawa Koen Dori Building. The company anticipates a significant increase in net income and dividends per share, reflecting a positive impact on its financial performance and shareholder returns.

More about Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation

Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and acquiring office properties. It aims to provide stable and growing dividends to its stakeholders through strategic asset management and acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 3,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen147B

