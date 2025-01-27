Ichigo Hotel REIT Appoints New Property Manager for Nest Hotel

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp. ( (JP:3463) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation has appointed Toyo Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd. as the property management company for the Nest Hotel Hakata Ekimae, an asset they are acquiring. Toyo was selected for its proven track record and competitive pricing. The appointment is expected to have no material impact on the previously revised earnings forecasts for January and July 2025 fiscal periods.

More about Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corp.

Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment Corporation operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing primarily on hotel assets. They work under the management of Ichigo Investment Advisors Co., Ltd., providing asset management services with an emphasis on sustainability.

YTD Price Performance: -9.09%

Average Trading Volume: 2,320

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen45.85B

