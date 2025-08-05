Ichigo Green Surpasses Solar Power Forecast Despite Setbacks

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment ( (JP:9282) ) has shared an update.

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation reported a 9% increase in solar power generation for July 2025, exceeding the P50 forecast due to favorable daylight conditions, despite setbacks at the Ichigo Nago Futami ECO Power Plant. The panel failure and typhoon impact in Okinawa did not materially affect earnings, as base revenue is guaranteed by the operator, ensuring stability for stakeholders.

More about Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment

Ichigo Green Infrastructure Investment Corporation operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on solar power generation. The company is committed to sustainable energy solutions and operates multiple solar power plants across Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 426

Current Market Cap: Yen4.73B

