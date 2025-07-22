ICG Enterprise Trust Realizes Investment in Datasite

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:ICGT) ) just unveiled an update.

ICG Enterprise Trust has announced the full realization of its co-investment in Datasite, a software provider specializing in virtual data rooms. This transaction, which was ICGT’s fourth largest portfolio company, resulted in cash proceeds of $30 million, representing a 3% premium to its previous valuation. The investment, initially made in 2024, has yielded an attractive return within a short holding period, although ICGT will maintain a small stake in Datasite through its commitment to ICG Strategic Equity V.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ICGT) stock is a Buy with a £15.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:ICGT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ICGT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ICGT is a Neutral.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC’s overall score is driven by a mixed financial performance, with strong profitability but concerns over revenue and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, while the valuation indicates potential overvaluation. Positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and NAV growth, bolster the outlook and enhance shareholder value.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ICGT stock, click here.

More about ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP

ICG Enterprise Trust is a prominent private equity investor, focusing on long-term growth through investments in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US. The company invests directly and through funds managed by ICG and other leading managers, aiming to create sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.

Average Trading Volume: 72,065

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £893.1M

See more insights into ICGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue