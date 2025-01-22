ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

The latest announcement is out from ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:ICGT) ).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has announced that it repurchased 5,000 of its own shares on January 21, 2025, to be held as treasury shares, at an average price of 1315 pence per share. This buyback is part of an ongoing strategy authorized by shareholders to repurchase up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares, with the actual repurchase volume dependent on market conditions. The company has engaged Numis Securities Limited as its broker to handle these buyback transactions in accordance with UKLA Listing Rules, indicating a strategic move to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: 2.01%

Average Trading Volume: 82,858

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £849.2M

See more data about ICGT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.