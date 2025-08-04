ICG Enterprise Trust PLC Announces Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:ICGT) ) has provided an announcement.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC, a company involved in investment and asset management, has announced a buyback of 15,000 of its own shares to be held as treasury shares at an average price of 1474 pence per share. This move is part of a broader strategy authorized by shareholders to repurchase up to 14.99% of its ordinary shares, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The buyback is conducted under the guidance of Numis Securities Limited and adheres to UKLA Listing Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ICGT) stock is a Buy with a £15.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ICG Enterprise Trust PLC GBP stock, see the GB:ICGT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ICGT is a Neutral.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC’s overall score is driven by a mixed financial performance, with strong profitability but concerns over revenue and cash flow. Technical indicators suggest moderate upward momentum, while the valuation indicates potential overvaluation. Positive corporate events, such as share buybacks and NAV growth, bolster the outlook and enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 71,440

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £917.9M

