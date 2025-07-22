Iceni Gold Unveils High-Grade Gold Discoveries at Guyer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Iceni Gold Ltd. ( (AU:ICL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Iceni Gold Ltd. announced promising results from its maiden diamond drilling program at the Guyer site within the 14 Mile Well Gold Project. The drilling revealed multiple high-grade gold intersections, supporting the potential for a significant primary gold system. These results, combined with structural data, guide upcoming exploration efforts, including a major RC drilling program funded under a $35 million Farm-In agreement with Gold Road Resources. The findings underscore the project’s potential impact on Iceni’s operations and its strategic positioning in the gold exploration sector.

Iceni Gold Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration. The company is engaged in projects such as the 14 Mile Well Gold Project, located between Leonora and Laverton, and has a market focus on developing significant gold mineralization systems.

