Iceni Gold Issues Shares for Drilling Services

Iceni Gold Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 4.6 million ordinary fully paid shares as part of a non-cash transaction for drilling services. This move reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its financial resources while expanding its exploration activities. Investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance.

