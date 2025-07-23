ICBC to Redeem $2.9 Billion USD Offshore Preference Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( (HK:1398) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has announced its decision to redeem its USD Offshore Preference Shares, valued at $2.9 billion, on September 23, 2025. This decision, approved unanimously by the board of directors, is contingent upon compliance with relevant laws and regulations and has received no objections from the National Financial Regulatory Administration. The redemption is part of the bank’s strategic financial management and is expected to impact its capital structure and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1398) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.80 price target.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the financial industry, providing banking services and products, with a focus on both domestic and international markets.

