ICBC Completes RMB40 Billion Bond Issuance to Strengthen Capital Base

An announcement from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China ( (HK:1398) ) is now available.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has successfully completed the issuance of its 2025 Undated Additional Tier 1 Capital Bonds (Series 2) in the National Interbank Bond Market, raising RMB40 billion. The proceeds from this issuance will be used to replenish the bank’s additional tier 1 capital, enhancing its financial stability and capacity to support future growth.

More about Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is a major financial institution in China, primarily engaged in providing a wide range of banking services. The bank focuses on commercial banking and offers products such as loans, deposits, and wealth management services, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

YTD Price Performance: 28.92%

Average Trading Volume: 218,865,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2919.4B

