iCandy Interactive Ltd: Strategic Shifts and Market Expansion Amidst Industry Challenges

iCandy Interactive Ltd ( (AU:ICI) ) has issued an update.

iCandy Interactive Ltd reports steady progress in its operations despite challenges in the global video game market. Lemon Sky Studios has secured several mid-size projects in South Korea and Japan, while also strengthening its presence in North America. The Animation Division has shifted focus to Tier 2 markets outside North America, securing projects in Europe. The Metal Genesis project has expanded its scope, launching a playtest version and receiving positive feedback. ZKCandy continues to roll out AI-enabled Web3 games, enhancing its market presence.

More about iCandy Interactive Ltd

iCandy Interactive Ltd operates in the video game and animation industry, with Lemon Sky Studios focusing on conventional game development and animation, and ZKCandy exploring Web3 business opportunities.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$20.49M

See more data about ICI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

