IC Capitalight Corp. (TSE:IC) has released an update.

IC Capitalight Corp. reports encouraging assay results from its Blue Lake property, revealing high-grade copper samples and significant concentrations of platinum and palladium. The company has initiated community outreach with local indigenous groups and is ramping up for an expanded exploration program after increasing their claim holdings.

For further insights into TSE:IC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.