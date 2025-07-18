Ibstock PLC Announces Change in Major Shareholder Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Ibstock ( (GB:IBST) ) just unveiled an update.

Ibstock PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with Cobas Asset Management, SGIIC, S.A. acquiring a 3.239486% voting rights stake in the company. This acquisition signifies a notable shift in shareholder composition, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction, while highlighting the interest of international investors in Ibstock’s market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:IBST) stock is a Buy with a £1.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ibstock stock, see the GB:IBST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:IBST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:IBST is a Neutral.

The overall score of 57 reflects a cautious outlook for Ibstock. While corporate events and a stable balance sheet are positive, challenges in revenue growth and valuation concerns weigh heavily. Technical indicators also signal a lack of clear momentum, suggesting investors should approach with caution.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:IBST stock, click here.

More about Ibstock

Ibstock PLC is a UK-based company operating in the construction materials industry, primarily known for manufacturing clay bricks and concrete products. The company focuses on providing essential building materials to the construction sector, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,747,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £591.2M

See more data about IBST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue