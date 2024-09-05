IBC Advanced Alloys Refocuses on Growing Copper Division

IBC Advanced Alloys (TSE:IB) has released an update.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. has ceased operations at its Massachusetts-based beryllium-aluminum alloy facility, moving to focus on the expansion of its Copper Alloys division in Indiana. The shift is anticipated to increase free cash flow, with the company experiencing a positive trend in revenue and gross profit since the consolidation of its copper alloy operations. This strategic move aligns with the rising global demand for copper, positioning IBC to capitalize on the market’s growth.

